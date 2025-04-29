Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Western, southern states dominate in key metrics: Careedge Ratings

Western, southern states dominate in key metrics: Careedge Ratings

The agency assessed states on the basis of economic strengths, fiscal situations, financial development, infrastructure, social situations, governance, and environment

Infrastructure, project financing

Maharashtra has emerged as the best in overall composite rankings, followed by Gujarat and Karnataka in an annual analysis carried out by the rating agency. | File Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

States in Western and Southern India "dominate" in the key metrics, an annual survey released by a domestic rating agency said on Tuesday.

The agency assessed states on the basis of economic strengths, fiscal situations, financial development, infrastructure, social situations, governance, and environment.

"Western and Southern states dominate the top five rankings," Careedge Ratings said.

Fiscal, economic and financial development pillars are strong points for Western states, while the Southern states performed well across the economic, financial development, environment, and governance pillars, the study said.

Maharashtra has emerged as the best in overall composite rankings, followed by Gujarat and Karnataka in an annual analysis carried out by the rating agency.

 

Also Read

Ranya Rao

Actress Ranya booked under COFEPOSA Act in ₹12 crore gold smuggling case

Mumbai Local trains

Chennai launches South India's first AC EMU train on suburban route

PremiumCINEMA, CINEMA HALL, BOX OFFICE, MULTIPLEX

Lead role changes in cinema business: Bollywood makes way for South India

K Annamalai, Annamalai

Nainar Nagendran set to be next TN BJP prez, Annamalai for national role

L2: Empuraan

ED summons 'Empuraan' producer Gokulam Gopalan for questioning on Apr 22

The state topped in the financial development pillar and performed strongly across the economic, fiscal and social pillars, it added.

Gujarat, its neighbour to the north-west, scored on its leading economic rank, favourable outcomes in the fiscal and infrastructure pillars, it said.

The exercise is an attempt to capture the long-term growth potential of states, while also focusing on the quality and inclusiveness of the growth model, the agency's managing director and group chief executive Mehul Pandya said.

Pandya hoped that the findings would facilitate informed decision-making and fine-tuning of existing policies to suit the diversity in Indian states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Axiom-4 mission crew members

Shubhanshu Shukla set to become first Indian to fly to ISS on May 29

Kedarnath Dham, Kedarnath

All preparations in place for Char Dham Yatra amid heightened security

B R Gavai

President Murmu appoints SC judge B R Gavai as 52nd Chief Justice of India

Padma Awards

President confers Padma Awards 2025: Check complete list of winners here

Wagah border, Attari Wagah international border

Mother of Shaurya awardee faces deportation as J&K deports 60 Pakistanis

Topics : south india Budget and Economy Budget and Infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon