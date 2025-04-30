Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 08:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / At least 14 killed in Kolkata hotel fire, rescue operations underway

At least 14 killed in Kolkata hotel fire, rescue operations underway

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, though a short circuit is suspected, according to media report

fire, lajpat nagar fire

Representative Image: The deadly fire sparked panic among locals and hotel guests, and many were seen trying to escape through windows and ledges. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 8:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 14 people died after a fire broke out at a hotel near Falpatti Machhua in central Kolkata on Tuesday evening. The fire was brought under control, but rescue efforts are on. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, a short circuit is suspected, according to a PTI report.  The fire broke out around 8:15 pm at Rituraj Hotel, according to an ANI report. The blaze prompted a massive firefighting operation, with 10 fire tenders rushing to the spot to bring the flames under control. 
  "Fourteen bodies have been recovered so far, and several others have been rescued," Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma told the reporters.  He stated, "The fire is under control, and rescue is underway. Further investigation is underway. A special team has also been formed for the investigation."   
    The deadly fire sparked panic among locals and hotel guests, and many were seen trying to escape through windows and ledges. 

Political leaders react

  Reacting to the incident, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar urged the state administration to rescue the affected immediately. He also called for "stricter monitoring" of fire safety measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.      Taking to the social media platform X, he stated, "I urge the state administration to immediately rescue those affected, ensure their safety, and provide them with necessary medical and humanitarian assistance. Additionally, I appeal for a thorough review and stricter monitoring of fire safety measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future." 
  West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar slammed the Kolkata Corporation following the incident.  "This is a tragic incident. A fire broke out. A lot of people are still stuck in the building. There was no safety or security. I don't know what the corporation is doing," Sarkar told ANI.          ALSO READ: 3 from Bengal died in Pahalgam terror attack, grim hour for state: Mamata     (With inputs from agencies)

More From This Section

Shipdock by HSL

Govt approves policy to create 40,000 shipbuilding jobs in Maharashtra

milk factory amul mother dairy

Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by up to Rs 2 a litre from April 30

space station, ISS, satellite, international space station

Indian astronaut set to travel to International Space Station on May 29

Infrastructure, project financing

Western, southern states dominate in key metrics: Careedge Ratings

Axiom-4 mission crew members

Shubhanshu Shukla set to become first Indian to fly to ISS on May 29

Topics : BS Web Reports Kolkata Fire accident West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon