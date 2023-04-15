close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Amit Shah's Sunday rally to kickstart BJP's 2024 LS poll campaign in Goa

Amit Shah's rally in Ponda will kickstart the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign in Goa for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a senior party functionary said

Press Trust of India Panaji
Amit Shah, Home minister

Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 3:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Amit Shah's rally on Sunday in Ponda will kickstart the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign in Goa for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a senior party functionary said.

Shah will arrive in the state at 3:30pm on Sunday, chair a meeting with party functionaries to discuss organisational issues, and then address a public gathering in Farmagudi town, some 30 kilometres from Panaji, Goa BJP general secretary Narendra Sawaikar said.

"We are expecting more than 25,000 people to attend the rally. Allies will also take part. This meeting will kickstart the BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in Goa," he said.

Sawaikar exuded confidence the BJP would win both Lok Sabha seats in Goa.

Incidentally, Sawaikar had lost from the South Goa Lok Sabha seat to Congress' Francisco Sardinha in the 2019 polls.

Also Read

Most 'hotspots' free from anti-national activities, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah slams Congress: Autocracy of one family is in danger

Amit Shah assures proactive steps to address demand for 'Frontier Nagaland'

A cutting-edge security system: Amit Shah at launch of 'Safe City Project'

Violence due to terrorism, insurgency, left-wing extremism down 80%: Shah

Indian drug regulation standards should be at par with world: NITI Aayog

Non-disclosure of cases in poll affidavit: Fadnavis appears before court

BJP running a gang, says Sanjay Raut on CBI summoning Arvind Kejriwal

Central agencies lying to courts: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on CBI summons

Centre pushes for regional language with CAPF constable exams in 13 of them

Topics : Amit Shah | BJP | Goa | Lok Sabha | Politics

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 3:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon