close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP running a gang, says Sanjay Raut on CBI summoning Arvind Kejriwal

"Is this a government? They are running a gang," Raut said

ANI General News
Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 1:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Alleging BJP is "running a gang", Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the saffron party is trying to break Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by using Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Raut's remarks came after a Maharashtra court here on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail application filed by former Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif in an alleged money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, on Thursday, the Bombay High Court extended his interim protection from arrest till April 27.

"When they (BJP) cannot bring Vijay Mallya back how will they bring black money? This is the failure of the government, they only make big promises but no result comes out...Arvind Kejriwal receives CBI notice. They (BJP) are trying to break NCP by using ED and CBI...Is this a government? They are running a gang," Raut said while talking to mediapersons here.

In a major development in the Delhi excise policy case, the CBI has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the central agency on April 16.

AAP leaders had said that Kejriwal will appear before CBI for questioning.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, a key aide of Kejriwal, is already in jail over alleged irregularities in the excise policy case.

Also Read

Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut

Maha: Complaint filed against Raut for objectionable remarks against Shinde

Thackeray-Pawar meeting positive, discussed politics in Maha: Sanjay Raut

Uddhav holds meeting with his camp leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai

MVA's collapse, its aftermath kept political pot boiling in Maha in 2022

Central agencies lying to courts: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on CBI summons

Centre pushes for regional language with CAPF constable exams in 13 of them

AAP 'ray of hope' for people, efforts being made to trample it: Kejriwal

Delhi excise policy case: BJP dares Kejriwal to take lie detector test

Separatist Amritpal does a no show on Baisakhi, flop show at Talwandi Sabo

On Friday, reacting to the gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad's encounter, Sanjay Raut said that maximum number of encounters have happened in Mumbai.

"The maximum number of encounters have happened in Mumbai. They were given the title of encounter specialists, but almost all of them went to jail. Some people in Mumbai went to court with evidence against such encounters. Then after an investigation, many encounter specialists were jailed," Rajya Sabha MP had said on the encounter.

"If they are terrorists, then an encounter should happen. If it is a mafia, then such encounters keep happening," Raut had added.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahemd's son Asad, and another accused, Ghulam, were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and were killed in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi on Thursday.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal | Sanjay Raut | BJP | Politics

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon