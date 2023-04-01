close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jharkhand's commercial tax dept posts 114% collection in FY 2022-23

"Against the target of Rs 18,500 crore, the collection reached over Rs 21,000 crore by Friday evening, which means Rs 2,500 more than the target"

Press Trust of India Ranchi
rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 10:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jharkhand's Commercial Tax department posted a record collection of over Rs 21,000 crore for the financial year 2022-23, state Finance minister Rameshwar Oraon said.

The target for the department for 2022-23 fiscal was Rs 18,500 crore.

"The department's revenue collection is around 114 per cent against the target till Friday evening for 2022-23 fiscal. Against the target of Rs 18,500 crore, the collection reached over Rs 21,000 crore by Friday evening, which means Rs 2,500 more than the target. We hope Rs 10-15 crore will be added more to the collection by night," Oraon said, while briefing media persons on Friday.

In 2021-22, the department had earned Rs 19,750 crore against the target of Rs 16,500 crore. "In 2021-22 fiscal, the collection was also more than the target but it had been achieved due to Centre's GST compensation to the states," he said.

Since the GST compensation was applicable for only five years, the Centre stopped the release of compensation from July 1, 2022. "This fiscal, the revenue figure was achieved without GST compensation," Oraon said.

The department initiated several steps to fill the revenue gap created after withdrawal of GST compensation, he said. The department set up Intelligence and Revenue Analysis Unit (IRAU) at headquarters and division levels. Besides, Special Tax Unit (STU) was set up in five big circles.

Also Read

BJP to launch district-level agitation against Jharkhand govt from tomorrow

No end in sight to tug-of-war between Jharkhand Governor, Soren govt

BJP takes to street to protest against Hemant Soren govt in Jharkhand

Cong rejigs Jharkhand unit, appoints 11 V-Ps, 35 gen secys and 82 secys

Jharkhand govt tables Rs 1.16 trillion budget for FY24 in assembly

Rahul's disqualification unfortunate, BJP misusing power: Pratibha Singh

Former BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, Makhan Singh Solanki joins Congress

Amit Shah to visit Mizoram to lay foundation stone of development projects

Amritpal dares to demand Khalistan due to BJP, RSS' 'Hindu Rashtra': Gehlot

Defence sector reforms delivering good results: PM on record high exports

Speaking about the overall government expenditure in the fiscal 2022-23, the minister said an amount of Rs 84,500 was spent against the total budget outlay of Rs 1.01 lakh crore by the evening. "We are expecting that overall expenditure will go beyond 86% by the night on Friday," he said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that it has been a year of better fiscal performance.

Topics : Jharkhand | tax

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 9:54 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon