close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Vivad Se Vishwas scheme aimed to provide relief to MSMEs comes into force

Also, relief will be provided in all contracts for procurement of goods and services, entered into by any ministry or department attached with MSMEs

IANS New Delhi
Nirmala Sitharaman

Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Government has launched the 'Vivad Se Vishwas I - Relief to MSMEs' scheme, which it had announced in the Union Budget for 2023-24, to provide relief to small and medium enterprises for the Covid-19 period.

The scheme commenced from April 17 and the last date for submission of claims under it is June 30, 2023.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while announcing the scheme during her budget speech on February 1, 2023, had said that in cases of failure by MSMEs to execute contracts during the Covid period, 95 per cent of the forfeited amount relating to bid or performance security will be returned to them by government and government undertakings.

This will provide relief to MSMEs, she had said.

Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on economy, especially MSMEs and under the scheme, the relief being provided to such enterprises is aimed at promoting and sustaining the sector, official sources said.

Under the scheme, ministries have been asked to refund performance security, bid security and liquidated damages forfeited or deducted during the Covid-19 pandemic. Certain relief has also been provided to MSMEs debarred for default in execution of contracts during the Covid-19 period.

Also Read

Industry asks govt to make 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme attractive for MSMEs

Vivad se Vishwas-II scheme looks to settle financial disputes only

Vivad se Vishwas-II: Govt aims to settle 500 cases involving about Rs 1 trn

Top headlines: Two-wheeler EVs under fire, Vivad se Vishwas-II, and more

Old pension scheme: Is politics trumping economics?

Speak 70% about yourself, but 30% about Karnataka also: Rahul Gandhi to PM

Himachal Pradesh's GST collection rises 19% in April to Rs 593 crore

Civil aviation ministry tracking Go First developments closely: Official

SC to hear pleas challenging remission of convicts in Bilkis Bano to May 9

Rafale jets of India, France carry out multinational air exercise

The finance ministry through this scheme has decided to give certain additional benefits to eligible MSMEs, affected during the Covid-19 period like refunding 95 per cent of the performance security forfeited earlier during the pandemic.

Also it would refund 95 per cent of the liquidated damages deducted earlier, while 95 per cent of risk purchase amount realised shall also be refunded.

In case any firm has been debarred only due to default in execution of such contracts, such debarment shall also be revoked, by issuing an appropriate order by the procuring entity.

However, in case a firm has been ignored for placement of any contract due to debarment in the interim period (i.e. date of debarment and the date of revocation under this order), then no claim shall be entertained. Also, no interest shall be paid on such refunded amount.

Also, relief will be provided in all contracts for procurement of goods and services, entered into by any ministry or department attached with MSMEs.

The relief though would be provided only if these entities are registered as a medium, small or micro enterprise as per relevant scheme of the MSME ministry on the date of claim by supplier or contractor.

--IANS

ans/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : MSME Government Finance minister Finance Ministry

First Published: May 02 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Apple, Google launch initiative to curb unwanted location-tracking

Apple
2 min read

Speak 70% about yourself, but 30% about Karnataka also: Rahul Gandhi to PM

Rahul Gandhi, congress
3 min read
Premium

No significant impact of Esma ban, say domestic clearing corporations

Esma
2 min read

Over 1,700 health workers to get appointment letters in Gujarat on May 3

Health workers interact with the relatives of a COVID-19 patient for admission, at a state government run hospital in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

Adani group report: Petitioner opposes six-month extension to Sebi

probe
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
3 min read

Here's a look at Sharad Pawar's eventful journey in Indian politics

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read

Pawar steps down as NCP chief, forms panel to decide on future action

Sharad Pawar
3 min read

Guj HC declines interim relief to Rahul, says final order post-summer break

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read

LIVE: Gujarat HC refuses to grant interim relief to RaGa in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon