What does it take to become a national party?

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: BJP breaks records in Gujarat, Cong wins Himachal
BJP's expenses on assembly polls in five states up 58% to Rs 344 cr
Providing 300 units of free electricity may cost Gujarat Rs 8,700 cr a year
Himachal goes to polls on November 12; announcement for Gujarat later
Exit polls predict comfortable wins for BJP in Gujarat, AAP in MCD
-
Recent assembly elections in two states failed to stir any wave in the markets. But it did help AAP qualify for the national party status. So, what is it to be a national party in India? And what are the benefits of becoming one? Also, can a party lose their status as a national party and be demoted? This podcast has all the answers.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .