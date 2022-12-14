JUST IN
What does it take to become a national party?

The recent assembly elections have helped AAP qualify for the national party status. So, what is it to be a national party in India? And what are the benefits of becoming one?

Thareek Ahmed  |  New Delhi 

The Aam Aadmi Party: From nothing to something, but what exactly?

Recent assembly elections in two states failed to stir any wave in the markets. But it did help AAP qualify for the national party status. So, what is it to be a national party in India? And what are the benefits of becoming one? Also, can a party lose their status as a national party and be demoted? This podcast has all the answers.

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 07:00 IST

