Sharad Pawar's stand on Adani will not affect Opposition unity: Sanjay Raut

Pawar came out in support of the Adani Group and criticised the narrative around Hindenburg Research's report on the conglomerate

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Sanjay Raut

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday said Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar not favouring formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe allegations against the Adani group will not lead to cracks in opposition unity.

Talking to reporters, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said Pawar has not given a clean chit but expressed his views of options on how to carry out the probe.

In an interview to NDTV, Pawar came out in support of the Adani Group and criticised the narrative around Hindenburg Research's report on the conglomerate.

Raut added the opposition is firm on its demand for a JPC probe.

"Be it (West Bengal chief minister) Mamata Banerjee or NCP, there could be different opinions about Adani, but that will not lead to cracks in (opposition) unity in Maharashtra or in the country," asserted Raut, a key aide of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier in the day, Pawar had said he favoured a Supreme Court committee to probe allegations against the Adani group, since the ruling party would have a majority in the JPC based on numerical strength in Parliament and this would lead to doubts on such a probe.

"I am not completely opposed to the JPCthere have been JPCs and I have been a chairman of some of the JPCs. The JPC will be constituted on the basis of majority (in Parliament). Instead of a JPC, I am of the opinion the Supreme Court committee is more useful and effective," Pawar said.

The United States-based Hindenburg Research has alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud in firms of billionaire Gautam Adani, resulting in strident protests by the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, and others against the Narendra Modi government.

The Adani group has denied these allegations and has claimed it complies with all rules and regulations in force in the country.

Raut also claimed the Hindenburg Research report had shed some light on Life Insurance and State Bank of India money being used to help "friends of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party".

Topics : Hindenburg Report | Politics | Sanjay Raut | Sharad Pawar | Adani Group

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 12:52 PM IST

