Top Headlines: ICICI-Videocon fraud case, mutual funds equity bets and more

Asian banks lure investors with safety amid US-led banking turmoil
The US-led banking turmoil is driving money into Asian assets, with investors betting that China and the region’s emerging economies are in a better position to weather the fallout. Read More
The US-led banking turmoil is driving money into Asian assets, with investors betting that China and the region’s emerging economies are in a better position to weather the fallout. Read More
ICICI-Videocon fraud case: CBI files charge sheet against Kochhars, Dhoot
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against former ICICI Bank MD and chairman Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot in connection with the ICICI-Videocon loan case. Read More
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194
India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 31,194, according to Union health ministry data. Read More
India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 31,194, according to Union health ministry data. Read More
After row, Sharad Pawar 'clarifies' on JPC probe remarks, bats for SC panel
A day after his sensational remarks expressing doubts over a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg Research report against the Adani Group, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Saturday claimed that he was in favour of a Supreme Court-monitored investigation. Read More
Also Read
CBI arrests Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan fraud case
Top headlines: Venugopal Dhoot arrested, Advent buys stake in Suven, & more
Arrest not in accordance with law: Bombay HC grants bail to Chanda Kochhar
CBI arrests Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI Bank fraud case
ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside
No sweeping power or a draconian move: MoS IT on govt's fact-checking unit
ICICI-Videocon fraud case: CBI files charge sheet against Kochhars, Dhoot
NGRI scientists find Rare Earth Elements in Ananthapur dist of Andhra
PM to release tiger numbers, mark 50 yrs of 'Project Tiger' in Mysuru
AAP MP seeks special package from Centre for weather-struck Punjab farmers
Mutual funds' equity bets touch record Rs 1.73 trillion in FY23
Mutual funds (MFs) invested a record Rs 1.73 trillion in equities in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), providing strong support to the Indian markets at a time when foreign investors were redeeming their holdings. They exceeded the previous high of nearly Rs 1.72 trillion investment in equities in FY22. Read More
Mutual funds (MFs) invested a record Rs 1.73 trillion in equities in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), providing strong support to the Indian markets at a time when foreign investors were redeeming their holdings. They exceeded the previous high of nearly Rs 1.72 trillion investment in equities in FY22. Read More