Sachin Pilot should quit Congress, form new party: RLP chief Beniwal

Beniwal said, "I suggest Pilot Sahab to form a separate party. If he does so, there will be a great atmosphere. It will bring in a strong impact. Congress-BJP will be left far behind"

IANS Jaipur
Sachin Pilot

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
At a time when Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal's pictures with AAP party workers is taking the internet by storm, the veteran leader has shocked many by advising Sachin Pilot to leave the Congress and form a new party.

In an interview to a media house, Beniwal said, "Earlier too I had said that if Sachin Pilot forms a new party, we will form an alliance with him. I want Sachin Pilot to leave the Congress at the earliest as he is being humiliatied again and again in the party.

Beniwal said, "I suggest Pilot Sahab to form a separate party. If he does so, there will be a great atmosphere. It will bring in a strong impact. Congress-BJP will be left far behind."

There is a rift between BJP and Congress. In BJP, 12 to 13 leaders are contenders for Chief Ministership. This time the path of BJP is not easy at all, he said.

"We will work to stop BJP and Congress in Rajasthan. There will be no alliance with the two parties. We will contest on all 200 seats. We will consider forming an alliance with any party fighting against Congress and BJP which has some influence in the state. Different parties have hold over different areas. Tribal party have influence in many places. In many places, there is BSP and other parties too. Alliance can be considered with them," he said.

Stating that this is not the first time his party is talking about the alliance. "Last time, talks with BSP could not be held. That's why the alliance could not happen. The youth of Rajasthan wants change. The public is fed up with the way Congress and BJP together have looted the state. The public now wants freedom from both.

Today, Rajasthan leads crime rate which has defamed the state.

--IANS

arc/shb/

Topics : Sachin Pilot | Congress | rajasthan | Politics

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

