JUST IN
JP Nadda slams Odisha govt for not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme
Haryana CM Khattar accuses Hooda of making 'wrong statement' on state-debt
Ajit Pawar should not challenge us, says Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule
Expecting good performance of BJP in Tamil Nadu in Lok Sabha polls: Nadda
Bihar minister slams Pradhan, says BJP wants to change country's history
Thackeray, Shinde factions of Shiv Sena face off at party office in BMC
CPI(M)-Cong friendship opportunistic; BJP have an edge: Tripura CM on polls
DMK chief Stalin believes Congress is still relevant at national level
Congress Foundation Day: Kharge attacks govt, says society divided by hate
SP's Pawan Pandey claims BJP leaders diverted Ram Path construction funds
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
JP Nadda slams Odisha govt for not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Congress 'mukt' Bharat not possible, says Sharad Pawar at Pune party office

NCP president Sharad Pawar during his visit to the Congress office in Pune on the party's foundation day celebrations, said, "Congress mukt Bharat is not possible"

Topics
Congress | Sharad Pawar | Pune

ANI  General News 

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addressing a press conference in Mumbai
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, during his visit to the Congress office in Pune on the party's foundation day celebrations, said, "Congress mukt Bharat is not possible" as no one can ignore the ideology and contribution of the party.

"This place has witnessed several historical moments. Amost all veterans of congress Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi have visited this place. Earlier, the Pune Congress office was the head office of the state," Pawar said while addressing Congress workers at the premises of Congress Bhawan.

He added that the contribution and history of the Congress cannoit be ignored.

"Some people say that we will make Congress mukt Bharat (congress free India) but it is not possible to make Bharat Congress mukt. In fact, if we want to take India forward we have to take congress forward, one cannot ignore the ideology of the Congress. We cannot forget the contribution and history of congress," he said.

The NCP chief said that all the like-minded parties in Maharashtra and at the national level have decided to come together.

"I am sure we will get your support to face and defeat the ideology which says Congress Mukt Bharat," he added.

Pawar, who started his political career as a Congress worker from the Pune district, left it in 1999 and formed his own party. However, later he forged an alliance with the Congress.

The Indian National Congress (INC), India's largest opposition party, marked its 138th foundation day on December 28.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attend a huge rally in Somaiya Ground, Mumbai. INC leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar, Nana Patole, KC Venugopal Ashok Chavan and Imran Pratapgarhi were also present on the occasion.

The Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates at Das Tejpal Sanskrit College.

Its founder General Secretary was AO Hume and Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee was made the President.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Congress

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 11:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU