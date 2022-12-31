JUST IN
2023 will be a great year if country gets good rainfall: Sharad Pawar
Year-end travellers give Rajasthan tourism sector reason to cheer
After death of 2 Russians, another man living in Odisha's Puri goes missing
Mercury drops to 4.4 degrees C in Rajasthan's Phalodi, cold wave predicted
Siddaramaiah slams Shah as trader who takes in corrupt people into BJP
Assam merges 4 districts with 4 others, changes jurisdiction of villages
Kerala gives nod for land acquisition to build airport near Sabarimala
ITBP soldiers are at border, no one can encroach our land: Amit Shah
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel meets PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi
Mediterranean region will see more of India in future: Jaishankar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Year-end travellers give Rajasthan tourism sector reason to cheer
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

2023 will be a great year if country gets good rainfall: Sharad Pawar

Pawar was talking to media persons in his hometown in Pune district on the New Year's eve

Topics
Sharad Pawar | Nationalist Congress Party | Rainfall

Press Trust of India  |  Baramati (Maha) 

Sharad Pawar
Photo: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said if 2023 witnesses a good monsoon, it will be a "great" year for the country as it will help the agriculture sector thrive and drive up the economy.

He also noted that India can become an important country in terms of export.

Pawar was talking to media persons in his hometown in Pune district on the New Year's eve. "As many as 50 to 60 per cent of the people of the country are dependent on agriculture. If we get favourable rainfall in the country, it will be a great year for all of us. The purchasing power of people will rise if agriculture flourishes. I pray that the farmers of the country would be happy in the coming year," he said.

Once farmers are happy, other businesses will also witness "great" days, the former Union agriculture minister said. "On a global stage, India can become an important country in terms of exports. Therefore, there should be new reforms in industries and trade. No matter who remains in power today, everyone has to put aside political differences and come together to strengthen the economy," he said. On the national political scene, Pawar said, "Opposition parties were not allowed to speak during the winter session of Parliament. There was chaos in the House." The NCP supremo also said that the opposition parties will come together for a discussion at the end of January before the Budget Session of Parliament begins.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sharad Pawar

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 17:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU