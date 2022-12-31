2023 will be a great year if country gets good rainfall: Sharad Pawar

(NCP) president on Saturday said if 2023 witnesses a good monsoon, it will be a "great" year for the country as it will help the agriculture sector thrive and drive up the economy.

He also noted that India can become an important country in terms of export.

Pawar was talking to media persons in his hometown in Pune district on the New Year's eve. "As many as 50 to 60 per cent of the people of the country are dependent on agriculture. If we get favourable in the country, it will be a great year for all of us. The purchasing power of people will rise if agriculture flourishes. I pray that the farmers of the country would be happy in the coming year," he said.

Once farmers are happy, other businesses will also witness "great" days, the former Union agriculture minister said. "On a global stage, India can become an important country in terms of exports. Therefore, there should be new reforms in industries and trade. No matter who remains in power today, everyone has to put aside political differences and come together to strengthen the economy," he said. On the national political scene, Pawar said, "Opposition parties were not allowed to speak during the winter session of Parliament. There was chaos in the House." The NCP supremo also said that the opposition parties will come together for a discussion at the end of January before the Budget Session of Parliament begins.

