Author-journalist Arun Gandhi, Gandhiji's grandson, passes away at 89

The last rites of Arun Gandhi - who referred to himself as a 'Peace Farmer' - shall be held in Kolhapur this evening

IANS Kolhapur
Arun Gandhi

Arun Gandhi

1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 10:15 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Arun Gandhi, the son of Sushila and Manilal Gandhi, and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, passed away here on Tuesday morning, his son said.

He was 89 and is survived by his son, Tushar, daughter Archana, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The last rites of Arun Gandhi - who referred to himself as a 'Peace Farmer' - shall be held in Kolhapur this evening.

He penned books like 'Kasturba, The Forgotten Woman', 'Grandfather Gandhi', with Bethany Hegedus and illustrated by Evan Turk, 'The Gift of Anger: And other lessons from my grandfather Mahatma Gandhi', etc.

--IANS

qn/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mahatma Gandhi

First Published: May 02 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

