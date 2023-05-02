close

Light rain, thundershowers, gusty winds likely in Delhi; temp at 19 deg C

The national capital recorded 15 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the IMD said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rainfall, Delhi rain, IMD

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
A day after heavy rain lashed many parts of Delhi, the minimum temperature settled at 19.3 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, the weather office said on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundershowers and gusty winds during the day in the city.

The national capital recorded 15 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the IMD said.

Delhi recorded 14.8 mm of rain on Monday while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature settled at 19.3 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity stood at 87 per cent, the IMD said.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was registered at 26.1 degrees Celsius, 13 degrees below average for this time of the year.

It was the second coolest May day in 13 years and also the second consecutive day when the maximum temperature settled 10 degrees below normal during this year's summer season, which generally sees the mercury soaring during the month.

The wet spell is likely to continue for two more days owing to western disturbances, officials said on Monday.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain, thundershowers and gusty winds.

On Tuesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 'satisfactory', recording a reading of 73.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

First Published: May 02 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

Global recovery shaky; India to benefit from supply chain changes: WEF
