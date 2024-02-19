Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: History, importance, Wishes, and Quotes

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is marked every year on 19 February to mark the birth anniversary of one of the greatest Maratha Emperors, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This year will observe the 394th birthday celebration of the courageous Maratha Ruler. Also called Shivaji Jayanti, this day is celebrated with great excitement in Maharashtra and different Maratha speaking communities of India.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is recognized two times in a year since as per Samvat Hindu Calendar, Shivaji was born on the third day of Phalgun while according to Gregorian calendar the birth date of Shivaji Maharaj is 19 February.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: History

The Shivaji Maharaj belonged to the Bhonsle Maratha clan, and went by the name ‘Shivaji Bhosale.’ He was born at Shivneri fort on the Marathi Shalivahana according to Hindu schedule Falgun's Krishna paksha 3 in 1630. Considered one of the greatest Maratha rulers, Shivaji carved a territory from the Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur that marked the start of the Maratha Empire.

When he was just 16, Shivaji Maharaj captured the Torna fort, historians claim, while Raigad and Kondana forts were conquered a year later. He is additionally known to have restored ‘Hindavi Swarajya.’

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Importance

In 1870, the Maratha ruler Mahatma Phule organized the first celebrations of this festival in Pune. These festivals were taken forward by Bal Gangadhar Tilak. This freedom fighter brought the life and times of Shivaji Maharaj, popularising his legend among the masses featuring his picture.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Celebration

Shivaji Jayanti is a Maharashtrian celebration that is observed with incredible intensity and energy across the state. On this day, the cultural heritage of the Marathas is evoked through various occasions and plays.

Banks across Maharashtra will stay shut given the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations on February 19. The banks in any remaining states will work according to the normal working day on Monday.

Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Wishes and quotes

• On the auspicious occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, may the valor and wisdom of Shivaji Maharaj inspire you to overcome challenges and achieve success in all your endeavours.

• “Victory is achieved not only through physical strength but also through wit and intelligence.”

• “One should never fall for flattery, nor should one be afraid of criticism.”

• Wishing you a very happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti! May his teachings of courage, righteousness, and leadership guide you towards a prosperous and fulfilling life.

• Happy Shiv Jayanti! May the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj continue to ignite the spirit of patriotism and unity among us.

• “Do not think of the enemy as weak, but do not also overestimate their strength.”

• “Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government.”