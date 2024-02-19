Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India bringing back ancient idols, getting foreign investment also: PM Modi

The programme was attended by seers and religious leaders from across the country

Narendra Modi

"Our ancient idols are being brought back from abroad and we are getting record foreign investment, the circle of time has moved," the prime minister said and highlighted that "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had encouraged us to take pride in our identity" | File image

Press Trust of India Sambhal (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The circle of time has moved, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, noting that the country is not only bringing back its ancient idols from abroad but also getting record foreign investment.
Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham temple here in Uttar Pradesh, he said on one hand places of pilgrimage are being developed and, on the other, cities are getting hi-tech infrastructure.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The programme was attended by seers and religious leaders from across the country.
"Our ancient idols are being brought back from abroad and we are getting record foreign investment, the circle of time has moved," the prime minister said and highlighted that "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had encouraged us to take pride in our identity".
Modi, who was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam, also unveiled a model of the temple.
The Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Krishnam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

How is Ganesh Chaturthi observed by various celebrities? Details inside

Over 66,700 Ganesh idols immersed till Thursday; no untoward incident: BMC

Over 80,000 idols immersed in Mumbai on fifth day of Ganesh festivities

37,599 Ganesh idols immersed by 3 am on Fri as festival drew to close: BMC

More than 39,000 idols immersed in Mumbai as 10-day Ganesh festival ends

Protest march case: SC stays proceedings against Karnataka CM, others

Seven BJP MLAs move Delhi HC challenging suspension from Budget session

Sandeskhali incident: SC stays LS panel action against Bengal officials

Chief of Naval Staff inaugurates Nibe Defence and Aerospace plant in Pune

Homemaker's role as important as that of salaried family member: SC

Topics : Narendra Modi foreign investment foreign investments in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisMitsubishiDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon