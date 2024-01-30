Bye-bye, winter! 10 heartwarming quotes to celebrate last days of season

In North India, winter is almost over! So it's also a farewell to cosy feasts, pleasant weather, and hot bonfires. While the winter season is endearing to some people, the very chilly mornings and difficulties for individuals with blood pressure, diabetes, and arthritis advise us that the colder time of year isn't all daylight and roses.

We will not have the option to appreciate steaming hot sweets and snacks while spring and summer show up. Around the end of January, winter typically says farewell to North India. So, let's celebrate this chance together by looking at quotes that express the joy of saying goodbye to the cold of winter and embracing the blossoming beauty of spring.

Best 10 quotes to welcome spring and say ‘bye bye winters!’

• “I glanced out the window at the signs of spring. The sky was almost blue, the trees were almost budding, the sun was almost bright.” ― Millard Kaufman, Bowl of Cherries

• “People don't notice whether it's winter or summer when they're happy.” ―Anton Chekhov

• “By March, the worst of the winter would be over. The snow would thaw, the rivers would begin to run and the world would wake into itself again.” ― Neil Gaiman, Odd and the Frost Giants

• “Spring is the time of plans and projects.” ― Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina

• “It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: when it is summer in the light, and winter in the shade.” ― Charles Dickens, Great Expectations

• “Over the winter glaciers, I see the summer glow. And through the wind-piled snowdrift, the warm rosebuds below.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

• “That’s what winter is: an exercise in remembering how to still yourself then how to come pliantly back to life again.” ― Ali Smith, Winter

• “Every winter has its spring.” ―H. Tuttle

• “If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant: if we did not sometimes taste of adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome.” ―Anne Bradstreet

• “You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming.” – Pablo Neruda.