Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Shooting case: Court remands BJP MLA to police custody till February 14

Gaikwad and two others were produced before a court of First Class Judicial Magistrate in Ulhasnagar in the evening

gabel, order, court

FCJM AA Nikam remanded the trio to police custody till February 14, a senior police officer told PTI

Press Trust of India Thane
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A court in Thane district on Saturday remanded BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, arrested for allegedly opening fire on a local Shiv Sena leader inside a police station, to police custody till February 14.
Gaikwad and two others were produced before a court of First Class Judicial Magistrate in Ulhasnagar in the evening.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
FCJM AA Nikam remanded the trio to police custody till February 14, a senior police officer told PTI.
The MLA opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the Kalyan unit chief of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, inside the chamber of the senior inspector of Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar area on Friday night, police said.
Mahesh Gaikwad is battling for life in a hospital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nine MLAs to be constituted in Chhatisgarh cabinet today: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Delhi Police team at CM Kejriwal's residence again to serve notice

Rajasthan Police recruitment 2023: Apply for Constable posts from August 7

230 BJP MLAs begin constituency visits to boost party prospects in MP polls

600 BJP MLAs visit 4 poll-bound states to ensure win in assembly elections

MeT issues heavy snowfall alert in HP, over 4 NH among 500 roads closed

'One nation, one election' to improve govt efficiency, economy: CII

Ban on polygamy, child marriage among recommendations of U'khand UCC draft

CM Mamata announces payment to 2.1 mn MGNREGA workers in Bengal by Feb 21

Kota DM starts 'Dinner with Collector' to ease stress of coaching students

Topics : BJP Police MLAs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon