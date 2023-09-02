Confirmation

Show-cause notice issued to Gehlot on 'corruption' against judiciary remark

The PIL was filed by local advocate Shivcharan Gupta on Thursday following the chief minister's remark suggesting "corruption" in the judiciary

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

A division bench headed by Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice Ashutosh Kumar heard the matter on Saturday and issued the notice to Gehlot, directing him to respond within three weeks.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 3:03 PM IST
A division bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on a PIL seeking suo moto criminal contempt proceedings against him.
While talking to reporters in Jaipur on Wednesday, Gehlot said, "Corruption is rampant in the judiciary today. I have heard that some lawyers themselves take the judgement in writing and the same judgement is pronounced."

However, after facing criticism, the chief minister later clarified that what he had said was not his personal opinion and that he has always respected and believed in the judiciary.
In protest against the chief minister's comment, thousands of advocates boycotted work in the high court and lower courts in Jodhpur on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 3:03 PM IST

