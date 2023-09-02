Nation proud, delighted over successful launch of Aditya-L1: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the nation is proud and delighted over the successful launch of the Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission, and hailed the scientists associated with it.
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday launched the Aditya-L1, eyeing history again after its successful lunar expedition, Chandrayaan-3, a few days ago.
"Time and again our scientists have proved their might and brilliance. The nation is proud and delighted over the successful launch of Aditya L1, India's first solar mission," Shah wrote on 'X', formerly Twitter.
"Kudos to the team @isro for this unparalleled accomplishment. It is a giant stride towards fulfilling PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the space sector, during the Amrit Kaal," he said.
