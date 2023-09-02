Nation proud, delighted over successful launch of Aditya-L1: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the nation is proud and delighted over the successful launch of the Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission, and hailed the scientists associated with it.

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday launched the Aditya-L1, eyeing history again after its successful lunar expedition, Chandrayaan-3, a few days ago.

"Time and again our scientists have proved their might and brilliance. The nation is proud and delighted over the successful launch of Aditya L1, India's first solar mission," Shah wrote on 'X', formerly Twitter.

"Kudos to the team @isro for this unparalleled accomplishment. It is a giant stride towards fulfilling PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the space sector, during the Amrit Kaal," he said.

Also Read Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch Aditya-L1 mission: After conquering the moon, Isro its sets eyes on the sun All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun Aditya L-1 mission accomplished: Satellite separates from launch vehicle Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah Delhi should have robust infra for hosting grand events like G20: LG Saxena Sunshine moment for India: Jitendra Singh hails launch of Aditya-L1 After Moon, Sun, Isro readies mission to enhance understanding in Astronomy Aditya-L1 solar mission a pioneering leap to study Sun, say experts Aditya-L1 flight's Tenkasi connection in India's maiden solar mission