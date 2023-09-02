Delhi should have robust infra for hosting grand events like G20: LG Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday said the national capital's infrastructure should be such that grand events like the G20 Summit can be hosted in a week's notice, and stressed that a lot of work was carried out in this regard in the last two months.

In an interview to PTI, he appreciated the efforts and hard work of all the agencies and officials involved in the preparations, and shared that finishing touches will be given by Saturday evening.

Saxena stressed that many permanent assets have been created for the city as part of the G20 Summit, and urged people to ensure that they are maintained and not vandalised.

"We will focus on beautifying the entire city now," he said.

Asked about the controversies which emerged in the run-up to the Summit with regard to the budget spent and the 'Shivling' shaped fountains, he said, "I do not want to go into the controversies."



He also said many of the artefacts have been given under CSR initiatives and not much expenditure has been incurred on beautifying the city.

As for the Shivling issue, he said, "What they are calling 'Shivling' is the imagination of the sculptor. There is God in every particle of the country. It is fine if they see God in it, but I only see it as an artefact. I cannot comment on others' opinions."



A 'credit' war had also ensued in the last few days with the AAP government ministers undertaking field visits to inspect Summit-related work in the city.

