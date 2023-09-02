Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Our culture of service helping India gain prominence in post-Covid era: Min

Had India desired, the minister said, it could have then sold medicines to other countries at a much higher price. But India continued to supply medicines at pre-pandemic price levels, Mandaviya said

Mansukh Mandaviya

When the world was stockpiling vaccines three to four times their requirement, India made vaccines to meet the domestic need and also supply to more than 100 countries at a lower rate under the Vaccine Maitri' scheme, he said

Press Trust of India Anand
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's culture of service is helping it gain prominence in the new world order created in the post-Covid era, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday, citing the supply of medicines and vaccines by the Centre during the pandemic.
When international airlines were shut (during Covid outbreak), six to seven planes landed in India daily only to procure medicines. We did not just provide medicines but also made the whole world aware of our culture, Mandaviya said after inaugurating the Amrita Patel Centre of Public Health at Bhaikaka University at Karamsad in Anand district.
Had India desired, the minister said, it could have then sold medicines to other countries at a much higher price. But India continued to supply medicines at pre-pandemic price levels, he said.
When the world was stockpiling vaccines three to four times their requirement, India made vaccines to meet the domestic need and also supply to more than 100 countries at a lower rate under the Vaccine Maitri' scheme, he said.
This is why in the post-Covid era, a new world order has emerged. ...75 years (after the new world order was created by World War II), our culture of service is helping India gain recognition and prominence in the new world order, he said.
Mandaviya also quoted American business magnate Bill Gates telling him during a meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum: Congratulate India, you have done good Covid management and vaccination drive.

Also Read

Medicines for anxiety, diabetes to get cheaper as NPPA fixes ceiling prices

India sent medicines to 150 countries during Covid crisis: Mandaviya

Zero-tolerance against those who compromise quality of medicines: Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Centre tells states to conduct Covid mock drills in hospitals as cases rise

Nation proud, delighted over successful launch of Aditya-L1: Amit Shah

Delhi should have robust infra for hosting grand events like G20: LG Saxena

Sunshine moment for India: Jitendra Singh hails launch of Aditya-L1

After Moon, Sun, Isro readies mission to enhance understanding in Astronomy

Aditya-L1 solar mission a pioneering leap to study Sun, say experts

The world is praising India. The country is changing and progressing and a new India is being created under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership...Previous governments took decisions with the aim of getting reelected, but the Modi government takes decisions with a holistic approach, he said.
He said that the government is not only thinking about establishing up new hospitals but also increasing MBBS seats by setting up more undergraduate and postgraduate medical colleges.
The government has set up 1.7 lakh health and wellness centres with yoga activities, 13 types of tests, preventive care, vaccination drive and specialist doctors providing advice to persons sitting in remote areas through telemedicine, he said.
The government has invested Rs 64,000 crore in four years under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Mansukh Lal Mandaviya Medicines

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon