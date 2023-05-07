Sikkim brings back 128 rescued students from violence-hit Manipur

A total of 128 students of Sikkim were rescued from violence-hit Manipur, and were being brought back to the state on Sunday, officials said.

The stranded students were first brought to Kolkata on flights arranged by the state government from Imphal. From Kolkata, they boarded buses for Siliguri in northern West Bengal.

From Siliguri, they will be brought to state capital Gangtok by SNT buses.

A doctor from Sikkim, who was posted in a far-off area in Manipur, was also safely brought back, officials said.

Chief Secretary VB Pathak led the 'Operation Gurans' to bring back the students.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was constantly monitoring the situation, and took stock of the safety and security of the students, officials said.

Sikkim worked with the Manipur government for the safe passage of the students from their respective hostels to the airport, they said.

Sikkim extended gratitude to Manipur for ensuring the safe return of the students.