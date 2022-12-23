16 Army personnel killed at Zema in road accident in North Sikkim

-
-
Sixteen Army personnel were killed in a road accident at Zema in North Sikkim on Friday, the Army said.
The truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning and was going towards Thangu.
Enroute, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope at Zema while negotiating a sharp turn, according to the Army.
"In a tragic road accident, involving an Army truck on December 23 at Zema in North Sikkim, 16 bravehearts of the Indian Army have lost their lives," the Army said.
First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 16:19 IST
