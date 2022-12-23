JUST IN
Business Standard

16 Army personnel killed at Zema in road accident in North Sikkim

Sixteen Army personnel were killed in a road accident at Zema in North Sikkim on Friday, the Army said

Topics
Indian Army | Sikkim | North East

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sikkim hosts some 2,200MW of operating hydro projects, soon to rise to 3,000MW.
Representative Image

Sixteen Army personnel were killed in a road accident at Zema in North Sikkim on Friday, the Army said.

The truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning and was going towards Thangu.

Enroute, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope at Zema while negotiating a sharp turn, according to the Army.

"In a tragic road accident, involving an Army truck on December 23 at Zema in North Sikkim, 16 bravehearts of the Indian Army have lost their lives," the Army said.

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 16:19 IST

