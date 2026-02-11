Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ECI defers publication of Goa SIR's final electoral roll to Feb 21

ECI defers publication of Goa SIR's final electoral roll to Feb 21

While the draft rolls were published on December 16 last year, the final rolls were slated to be published on Saturday

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Election Commission of India (ECI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The final electoral rolls of Goa, as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list, will be published on February 21 instead of February 14, the Election Commission (EC) said on Wednesday.

In a letter to the state chief electoral officer, the EC said "... final publication of electoral roll in respect of special intensive revision (SIR) ... shall be done on February 21, 2026 (Saturday)".

It asked the CEO to inform political parties and other stakeholders accordingly.

While the draft rolls were published on December 16 last year, the final rolls were slated to be published on Saturday.

 

Of the 11.85 lakh electors in the draft rolls, 10.84 were included in the draft list, while another 1.01 lakh were put in the ASD (absent, shifted, dead/duplicate) category.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Raghav Chadha, Raghav, Chadha

AAP's Raghav Chadha pitches 'Right to Recall' to boost voter accountability

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

SC agrees to list fresh plea against Assam CM over alleged hate speeches

Aiims New Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Science

Stipend or salary? Delhi HC verdict costs doctor his EWS seat at Aiims

Ritu Tawde

Meet Ritu Tawde, three-term BJP corporator now Mumbai's 78th mayor

SC, Supreme Court

SC to examine challenge to I-T law allowing searches of digital devices

Topics : Election Commission of India Goa Election Commission BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance