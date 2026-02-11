Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC agrees to list fresh plea against Assam CM over alleged hate speeches

The fresh petition was filed by former professor Hiren Gohain, former DGP of Assam Harekrishna Deka, senior journalist Paresh Chandra Malakar and senior advocate Santanu Borthakur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider listing another plea filed by four people seeking a direction against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a series of alleged hate speeches targeting Muslims in the state.

On Tuesday, a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant had agreed to list for hearing a separate plea of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and CPI leader Annie Raja seeking action against the chief minister over a viral video allegedly showing him taking aim and firing with a rifle at members of the Muslim community.

On Wednesday, the bench was urged to list the fresh plea along with the one filed by Left leaders.

 

"We will see," the CJI said.

The fresh petition was filed by former professor Hiren Gohain, former DGP of Assam Harekrishna Deka, senior journalist Paresh Chandra Malakar and senior advocate Santanu Borthakur.

The plea alleged that the chief minister has repeatedly made statements that incite discrimination, social and economic boycott and violence against Bengali-origin Muslims in Assam.

It alleged that the chief minister promoted enmity and hatred on grounds of religion, language, place of birth and residence in his public speeches and media interactions.

The plea said the chief minister allegedly used expressions such as "Miya" and "Bangladeshi" against Bengali-origin Muslims in Assam.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

