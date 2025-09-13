Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SIT submits sealed report to SC on Vantara wildlife case in Gujarat

SIT submits sealed report to SC on Vantara wildlife case in Gujarat

SIT had spent three days at Vantara and engaged multiple other investigative agencies, including senior officials from multiple state forest departments, to assist in the inquiry

The plea alleged that Vantara, had unlawfully acquired animals, including elephants, birds, and endangered species, under the guise of operating a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility (Photo/X)

Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Supreme Court to conduct a fact-finding Inquiry into the allegations of unlawful acquisition of animals in Vantara, a dedicated wildlife rescue and rehabilitation organization, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, has submitted its report in a sealed cover.

A bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B. Varale recorded the submission, which includes annexures and supporting materials on a pen drive, stating, "It is accepted and directed to be taken on record."

As previously reported by ANI, the SIT had spent three days at Vantara and engaged multiple other investigative agencies, including senior officials from multiple state forest departments, to assist in the inquiry.

 

Senior members of Vantara's leadership team were subjected to lengthy questioning during the visit. Additionally, the SIT directed Vantara to summon its international partners for further scrutiny.

The SIT, led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar, was tasked with conducting a fact-finding inquiry into allegations raised by petitioner CR Jaya Sukin.

The plea alleged that Vantara, had unlawfully acquired animals, including elephants, birds, and endangered species, under the guise of operating a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility. The petitioner further claimed that animals were smuggled into the centre, raising concerns about compliance with wildlife protection laws, international trade regulations, and animal welfare standards.

When contacted by ANI to respond to the SIT's investigation, Vantara had stated that the organization would comply with the law.

"We acknowledge the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court with utmost regard. Vantara remains committed to transparency, compassion, and full compliance with the law", a Vantara official said in a statement.

The statement further added, "Our mission and focus continue to be the rescue, rehabilitation and care of animals. We will extend full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team and continue our work sincerely, always placing the welfare of animals at the heart of all our efforts. We request that the process be allowed to take place without speculation and in the best interest of the animals we serve."

The top court, which had formed the SIT on August 25, 2025, instructed the team to examine issues such as adherence to wildlife protection laws, international trade compliance, animal husbandry and welfare standards, environmental concerns, and the centre's proximity to industrial zones.

The SIT was ordered to submit its findings by September 12. In compliance of the Court's order, the SIT has submitted its report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gujarat wildlife Reliance Group Supreme Court

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

