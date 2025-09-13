Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Mumbai police register case over hoax bomb threat email to Bombay HC

Mumbai police register case over hoax bomb threat email to Bombay HC

The High Court administration received a bomb threat email on Friday afternoon, which led to the suspension of hearings for nearly two hours

Bombay High Court (Photo: Shutterstock)

In the email, the sender mentioned a bomb blast in the building (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai police have registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with the bomb threat email sent to the Bombay High Court, an official said on Saturday.

A case has been registered at Azad Maidan police station under section 353 (1) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, false information, rumour, or report, including through electronic means) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

He said that the police were trying to trace the sender's IP address and location.

The High Court administration received a bomb threat email on Friday afternoon, which led to the suspension of hearings for nearly two hours.

 

However, it turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found on the premises.

In the email, the sender mentioned a bomb blast in the building.

After a thorough search, people were allowed entry, and the court resumed its functioning.

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

