Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Gujarat stays top state for bank-backed investments; Maharashtra second

Gujarat stays top state for bank-backed investments; Maharashtra second

Bank and financial institution support for projects stayed high in FY25, with Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh among the top states driving nearly 60 per cent of total project costs

investment

Between FY15 and FY25, Gujarat consistently secured the highest number of projects backed by bank finance. (Photo/Freepik)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Private companies in India are showing caution in fresh investments, but states in western India, led by Gujarat and Maharashtra, continue to draw the largest share of bank-funded projects, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
Data from a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staff study highlights how regional advantages and strong infrastructure have helped these states stay at the top over the past decade.   
 

Gujarat and Maharashtra lead the pack

 
Between FY15 and FY25, Gujarat consistently secured the highest number of projects backed by bank finance. Maharashtra held the second position for the last four years, the RBI bulletin noted. In FY25 alone, banks and financial institutions supported 907 projects worth ₹3.7 trillion, with Gujarat receiving 152 projects, Maharashtra 111, and Uttar Pradesh 78. Together with Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, these five states accounted for nearly 60 per cent of total project costs.
 
 

Why western states attract more projects

 
Investment destinations, the RBI report said, are influenced by factors such as access to raw materials, presence of suppliers, availability of skilled workers, good infrastructure, market size, and growth opportunities. These conditions have kept Gujarat and Maharashtra as preferred hubs for new projects.   

Also Read

The Department of Expenditure (DoE) in the Ministry of Finance is likely to put out operational framework for implementing the unified pension scheme (UPS). This framework will outline the modalities for various scenarios, including individuals who

Consumption demand becomes broadbased; govt capex boosts investment

Mutual fund

Private sector firms continue to maintain high interest cover ratiopremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Sales of listed non-financial private companies grow 7.1% in Jan-Mar: RBI

iPhone Air Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

iPhone Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge: How Apple and Samsung slim phones compare

china Flag, China

China's Marshall plan is to go green with solar, EV battery investments

 

Investment sentiment remains cautious

 
Despite the concentration of projects in leading states, the overall growth in private sector investment has been slow. The decline in project costs sanctioned by banks reflects subdued optimism among corporates. Companies are also maintaining higher cash reserves amid uncertain demand conditions, The Economic Times report said.
 

Outlook for FY26: Signs of improvement

 
Looking ahead, the project pipeline indicates a possible rise in capital expenditure to ₹2.7 trillion in FY26. Supportive factors such as stronger macro fundamentals, improved corporate balance sheets, rising capacity use, easier liquidity, infrastructure spending, and a one-percentage-point policy rate cut this year are expected to encourage fresh investments, the news report said.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

From exporters to bond traders, RBI facing increasing calls to step in

goods and services tax, GST

India hoped for 'big' GST reform, received only a revised rate card

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK PM Starmer to attend Global Fintech Fest 2025 alongside PM Modi

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs net sellers of G-secs under FAR in FY26, inflows return in Q2premium

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

Madras HC sets aside EPFO circular, clears path for higher pension claims

Topics : private companies Gujarat Maharashtra state finances investment plan Investments in India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest News LIVETravel Advisory for NepalApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon