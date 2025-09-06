Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Six dead as wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat

Six dead as wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat

Six persons died after the cable wire of a cargo ropeway snapped at the renowned Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Saturday, a police official said.

Ropeway | Representative Image: media.biltrax

Press Trust of India Halol (Guj)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat confirmed the six deaths and said police and fire brigade teams were at the spot for rescue and relief operations. The temple is situated at a height of around 800 metres, with pilgrims either choosing to climb some 2000 steps or use cable cars to reach the summit. However, the ropeway for use by the public was shut since morning due to inclement weather, officials said. Pavagadh Hill rises from Champaner in three stages and its plateau lies at an altitude of 1471 feet. The hill top has a heavily patronised temple dedicated to Goddess Kali. It attracts around 2.5 million visitors every year.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

