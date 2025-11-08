Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Sitharaman lays foundation for Assam's first tech, vocational university

Sitharaman lays foundation for Assam's first tech, vocational university

The 'Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University' is being built at a cost of Rs 415 crore at Bholaguri in Gohpur in Biswanath district

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Press Trust of India Gohpur (Assam)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Assam's first university focussed on technical and vocational education and training.

The 'Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University' is being built at a cost of Rs 415 crore at Bholaguri in Gohpur in Biswanath district.

The university will come up in a total area of 241 acres, with a built-up area of 7 lakh sq ft.

It will feature academic blocks for 2,000 students, hostels for 1,620 students, residential quarters, guest house and a student facility centre.

The university will offer courses in various technology domains, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity, blockchain, drone and navigation technology, quantum computing, brain computer interface, internet of things, and smart cities and smart environments.

 

The Union minister has been on a two-day visit to the state since Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Zoo

Delhi Zoo reopens after two-month shutdown due to avian flu scare

gavel law cases

Land deal row: Parth Pawar's firm must pay double duty to cancel sale deed

artificial intelligence, AI

India AI summit curtain-raiser held in Seattle with focus on progress

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI rises to 355

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat

PM Modi flags off four Vande Bharat trains: Key routes, time and stations

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Assam Finance minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon