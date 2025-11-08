Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Zoo reopens after two-month shutdown due to avian flu scare

Delhi Zoo reopens after two-month shutdown due to avian flu scare

The zoo had been closed since August 30 as a precautionary measure after several bird deaths were reported in its waterbird aviary

Delhi Zoo

This marks the third closure of the Delhi zoo due to avian influenza in recent years, after similar shutdowns in 2016 and 2021. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Zoological Park in Delhi reopened for visitors on Saturday, after more than two months of shutdown following the detection of avian influenza, officials said.

The zoo had been closed since August 30 as a precautionary measure after several bird deaths were reported in its waterbird aviary.

"After receiving approval from competent authority, the National Zoological Park has reopened for visitors from November 8," the zoo said in a statement, adding that strict biosafety and preventive measures will continue.

Authorities carried out rigorous cleaning, surveillance, and multiple rounds of testing under the Action Plan for Preparedness, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza (Revised 2021) issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

 

The samples collected after the initial outbreak were found to be negative in tests conducted at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, paving the way for reopening.

Also Read

India vs Australia 1st T20 broadcast details

IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch 5th T20 match in Brisbane today?

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Think Investments infuses ₹136 crore in PhysicsWallah ahead of IPO

India vs Australia 5th T20 live scorecard

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: Team India eye series win; Toss at 1:15 PM IST

UEFA

UEFA to disclose new World Cup and Euro qualifying roadmap shortly

Tai Tzu-ying

Former No.1 Tai Tzu-ying bids farewell, Sindhu shares touching note

The last positive case of H5N1 avian influenza was reported on September 1, officials said.

Since then, random sampling has been carried out from the aviary and various enclosures, all of which have tested negative so far.

Between August 28 and 31, the zoo had reported the deaths of at least 12 birds, including painted storks and black-headed ibis. Four of these samples had tested positive for bird flu, leading to the temporary closure.

This marks the third closure of the Delhi zoo due to avian influenza in recent years, after similar shutdowns in 2016 and 2021.

Established in 1959, the zoo houses 96 species of animals, birds, and reptiles spread across 176 acres in the heart of the capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gavel law cases

Land deal row: Parth Pawar's firm must pay double duty to cancel sale deed

artificial intelligence, AI

India AI summit curtain-raiser held in Seattle with focus on progress

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI rises to 355

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat

PM Modi flags off four Vande Bharat trains: Key routes, time and stations

Vande Bharat

Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat launched, first to link 3 southern states

Topics : Avian flu Avian influenza Animals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon