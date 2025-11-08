Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI rises to 355

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI rises to 355

Delhiites breathed the most polluted air in the country on Friday, emerging as the most polluted city nationwide, followed by nearby NCR towns

According to CPCB data, Delhi recorded the most polluted air in the country on Friday. (Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 355, making breathing increasingly difficult. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 359, while several other stations across the city also reported ‘very poor’ levels.
 
Air quality worsened on Friday, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 332, also in the ‘very poor’ range. As per CPCB norms, an AQI between 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.
 
Health experts have advised residents, particularly children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions, to avoid outdoor activity during peak pollution hours in the morning and evening.
 
 

Delhi breathes most polluted air in India

 
According to CPCB data, Delhi recorded the most polluted air in the country on Friday, with the 24-hour average AQI measured at 322 at 4 pm, placing it in the ‘red zone’. Ghaziabad ranked second with an AQI of 314, while Noida recorded 306, all within the ‘very poor’ category.
 
Out of 38 monitoring stations in Delhi, 29 registered AQI levels above 300, according to the CPCB’s Sameer app, as reported by PTI. 

Slow wind speeds, stubble burning worsen pollution

 
Meteorologists attributed the rising pollution to a western disturbance that slowed wind speeds, trapping pollutants close to the surface and preventing dispersion.
 
The Decision Support System (DSS) for air quality forecasting estimated that stubble burning contributed 8.6 per cent to Delhi’s pollution levels on Friday. The share is projected to rise sharply to 30.9 per cent on Saturday and 31.2 per cent on Sunday, according to PTI.
 

Delhi govt announces staggered office hours

 
In response to the worsening air quality, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced staggered working hours for government employees starting November 15.
 
Under the new plan, Delhi government offices will function from 10 am to 6.30 pm, while Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8.30 am to 5 pm.
 
Currently, government offices work from 9.30 am to 6 pm, and MCD offices from 9 am to 5.30 pm. Officials said that overlapping schedules create traffic bottlenecks during rush hours, exacerbating vehicular emissions and smog.
 
The revised timings will remain in force until February 15, 2026, a period that typically sees the worst air quality of the year.
 

Mercury dips to season’s lowest

 
Adding to the weather challenges, Delhi recorded its coldest night of the season on Friday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 12.7 degrees Celsius.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast clear skies and mist or haze during the night, with daytime temperatures likely to hover between 11 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Hazy mornings are expected to persist until November 12.

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

