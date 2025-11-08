PM Modi flags off four Vande Bharat trains: Key routes, time and stations

In a major boost to India’s railway sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi, connecting key regions across the country. The new trains are designed to cut travel time significantly, enhance regional mobility, and promote tourism and economic activity nationwide.
Routes and operations
The four newly launched Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the following routes:
- Banaras-Khajuraho
- Lucknow-Saharanpur
- Firozpur-Delhi
- Ernakulam–Bengaluru
These routes will cover a mix of cultural, religious, industrial, and commercial hubs, making intercity travel faster and more efficient. Let's take a look at the new Vande Bharat timings, all stations and their significance.
Banaras-Khajuraho
Delighted to flag off four Vande Bharat trains. These will enhance connectivity and provide greater comfort for citizens. https://t.co/kHl2ufYLoF— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2025
- Running time: Around 2 hours 40 minutes shorter than existing special trains.
- Stations covered: Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho.
- Importance: This train provides direct connectivity between some of India’s most important religious and cultural sites. It will help boost tourism and pilgrimage travel, offering passengers a fast and modern journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.
Lucknow–Saharanpur
- Running time: 7 hours 45 minutes, saving nearly 1 hour.
- Stations covered: Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, Saharanpur, and Roorkee (for Haridwar access).
- Importance: The train will improve intercity travel across central and western Uttar Pradesh, making travel smoother and faster. It will also support regional development and increase access to the holy city of Haridwar.
Firozpur–Delhi
- Running time: 6 hours 40 minutes; the fastest on this route.
- Stations covered: Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala.
- Importance: This train will strengthen connections between Punjab and Delhi, helping boost trade, tourism, and job opportunities. It will also support the economic growth of border areas and improve their link with national markets.
Ernakulam–Bengaluru
- Running time: 8 hours 40 minutes, saving over 2 hours.
- Stations covered: Ernakulam, Coimbatore, Salem, and Bengaluru.
- Importance: Connecting two major IT and commercial hubs, this service will benefit professionals, students, and tourists. It will promote economic activity and tourism between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, supporting stronger regional ties and faster business travel.