Friday, August 08, 2025 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / FM Sitharaman withdraws Income Tax Bill, revised draft to be tabled Aug 11

FM Sitharaman withdraws Income Tax Bill, revised draft to be tabled Aug 11

Finance minister will submit a revised version of the I-T Bill, incorporating most of the Select Committee's recommendations

Govt withdraws Income-Tax Bill, revised draft to be tabled Aug 11

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman withdraws Income-Tax Bill, 2025; revised draft to be tabled on August 11 (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday formally withdrew the Income-Tax Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha after the Select Committee chaired by BJP MP Baijayant Panda submitted its report on the draft legislation.
 
A revised version of the Bill, incorporating most of the Committee’s recommendations, is expected to be introduced in Parliament on August 11, officials said. 
The decision to withdraw and reintroduce a single, updated version is meant to avoid confusion from multiple drafts and ensure that the House considers a comprehensive, consensus-based text.
 
  

More From This Section

Supreme Court

LIVE news: SC recalls order barring High Court judge from hearing criminal cases

The government will have to tweak the demand for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and may retain the demand for PM Kisan to not allow fiscal slippage, farmers, agriculture, crops, rural

PM-KISAN: ₹15,127.88 cr disbursed to beneficiaries in Karnataka since FY20

Supreme Court, SC

SC junks PIL seeking safety audit, says Air India tragedy singled out

Parliament, New Parliament

Need of the hour to revise creamy layer ceiling for OBCs: Parl panel

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar govt sets up board to protect transgender community's rights

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Income tax Monsoon Session in Parliament Lok Sabha Parliament BS Web Reports Finance minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon