FM Sitharaman withdraws Income Tax Bill, revised draft to be tabled Aug 11

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday formally withdrew the Income-Tax Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha after the Select Committee chaired by BJP MP Baijayant Panda submitted its report on the draft legislation.
A revised version of the Bill, incorporating most of the Committee’s recommendations, is expected to be introduced in Parliament on August 11, officials said.
The decision to withdraw and reintroduce a single, updated version is meant to avoid confusion from multiple drafts and ensure that the House considers a comprehensive, consensus-based text.