Friday, August 08, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM-KISAN: ₹15,127.88 cr disbursed to beneficiaries in Karnataka since FY20

PM-KISAN: ₹15,127.88 cr disbursed to beneficiaries in Karnataka since FY20

Karnataka implemented the PM-KISAN scheme around the time the central government launched it nationally on February 24, 2019

The government will have to tweak the demand for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and may retain the demand for PM Kisan to not allow fiscal slippage, farmers, agriculture, crops, rural

The PM-KISAN aims to supplement the financial needs of farmers with cultivable land-holding | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A total of Rs 15,127.88 crore was disbursed to beneficiaries from Karnataka under the central flagship scheme PM-KISAN since April 2020, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Karnataka implemented the PM-KISAN scheme around the time the central government launched it nationally on February 24, 2019.

"A farmer-centric digital infrastructure has ensured that the benefits of the scheme reach all eligible farmers across the country without the involvement of any intermediaries," said Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur, in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

As per the data placed before the Upper House on disbursal amount from the 5th installment onwards, a total of Rs 15,127.88 crore was transferred to the beneficiaries' bank accounts in Karnataka.

 

The 20th installment of Rs 877.32 crore was disbursed for the April-June quarter to 43,29,135 beneficiaries.

As on August 8, the Centre disbursed over Rs 3.90 lakh crore to farmers across the country in 20 installments since the inception of the scheme.

The PM-KISAN aims to supplement the financial needs of farmers with cultivable land-holding. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal installments into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC junks PIL seeking safety audit, says Air India tragedy singled out

Parliament, New Parliament

Need of the hour to revise creamy layer ceiling for OBCs: Parl panel

Supreme Court

LIVE news: SC recalls order barring High Court judge from hearing criminal cases

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar govt sets up board to protect transgender community's rights

Jammu and Kashmir: Anti-terror operation in Kulgam enters 8th day

Jammu and Kashmir: Anti-terror operation in Kulgam enters 8th day

Topics : PM-KISAN scheme PM Kisan PM-KISAN Karnataka Karnataka government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon