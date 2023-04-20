Situation in Sudan tense; focusing on safety of Indians, says MEA

India on Thursday said the ground situation in Sudan is very "tense" and it is in touch with various countries with a key focus on ensuring the safety of Indians in the violence-hit country.
Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said India is keeping a close watch on developments in Sudan.
He said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet the UN Secretary-General in New York on the situation in Sudan.
The safety and security of the Indians is our key focus, Bagchi said.
When asked whether India is looking at evacuating the Indians in Sudan, he said some plans are being worked out but it will depend on the ground situation.
Also Read
India supports peace process and capacity building in South Sudan
Khartoum violence: Indian embassy in Sudan advises Indians to not move out
EAM Jaishankar meets Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov
Army vs paramilitary: A common person's guide to the crisis in Sudan
Relations with Indian diaspora bolstered due to Sushma Swaraj: Jaishankar
Atiq murder case: SIT recreates crime scene; panel conducts probe
No decision made on Lingayat CM: Bommai after Yediyurappa's key meet
India among 3 countries where vaccines' importance improved: Unicef
Will continue to avail all options: Ramesh after Surat Court on Rahul
Mahua to be used in health drinks, chocolates and cookies in MP
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)