Mahua to be used in health drinks, chocolates and cookies in MP

Mahua from the state will be an ingredient in health drinks, chocolates, and cookies.
With this end in view, the state will export 200 tonnes of Mahua to an Indian subsidiary of a London-based company.
Madhya Pradesh Minor Forest Produce Federation Managing Director Pushkar Singh said apart from the agreement with Madhuvanya, the subsidiary of O’Forest, there could be other deals with domestic and foreign companies at the International Forest Fair, to be held next year, to purchase 1,000 tonnes of Mahua.
Mahua is the second-highest source of revenue for the forest produce outfit, the highest being Tendupatta.
Singh said: “Mahua is being procured from forest committees at ~35 per kg and the contract is to export it at ~110 per kg.”
The supply will take place this year. Contracts are being signed with district forest committees in Umaria, Alirajpur, Narmadapuram, Sehore, Sidhi, and Khandwa.
Also Read
Only BJP members allowed to speak in Parliament, says TMC MP Mahua Moitra
Abundant resources, govt policies make Madhya Pradesh investors' haven
DuckDuckGo: Everything about privacy-focused browser app for iOS, Android
Sprite now a $1 billion brand in India: Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey
Thums Up, Maaza to go global as Coca Cola bets on 'Indian' flavours
Delhi HC orders YouTube to remove fake news on Amitabh Bachchan grandchild
Congress' Rawat admits to holding political discussions with Nitish Kumar
India's youth population alone not enough for demographic dividend: Experts
CUET-PG to be conducted from June 5-12, says National Testing Agency
CBI has no evidence to show his involvement, says Sisodia for bail
In August last year the state government had given the green signal for producing Mahua. According to excise department officials, Mahua is not country liquor and will be branded “premium heritage liquor”.
‘‘Mahua will not be sold at liquor shops but at the bars of MP Tourism Corporation only,’’ said an official.