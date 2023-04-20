close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mahua to be used in health drinks, chocolates and cookies in MP

Mahua is the second-highest source of revenue for the forest produce outfit, the highest being Tendupatta

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
chocolate, chocolate market

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mahua from the state will be an ingredient in health drinks, chocolates, and cookies.
With this end in view, the state will export 200 tonnes of Mahua to an Indian subsidiary of a London-based company.

Madhya Pradesh Minor Forest Produce Federation Managing Director Pushkar Singh said apart from the agreement with Madhuvanya, the subsidiary of O’Forest, there could be other deals with domestic and foreign companies at the International Forest Fair, to be held next year, to purchase 1,000 tonnes of Mahua.
Mahua is the second-highest source of revenue for the forest produce outfit, the highest being Tendupatta.

Singh said: “Mahua is being procured from forest committees at ~35 per kg and the contract is to export it at ~110 per kg.”
The supply will take place this year. Contracts are being signed with district forest committees in Umaria, Alirajpur, Narmadapuram, Sehore, Sidhi, and Khandwa.

Also Read

Only BJP members allowed to speak in Parliament, says TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Abundant resources, govt policies make Madhya Pradesh investors' haven

DuckDuckGo: Everything about privacy-focused browser app for iOS, Android

Sprite now a $1 billion brand in India: Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey

Thums Up, Maaza to go global as Coca Cola bets on 'Indian' flavours

Delhi HC orders YouTube to remove fake news on Amitabh Bachchan grandchild

Congress' Rawat admits to holding political discussions with Nitish Kumar

India's youth population alone not enough for demographic dividend: Experts

CUET-PG to be conducted from June 5-12, says National Testing Agency

CBI has no evidence to show his involvement, says Sisodia for bail


In August last year the state government had given the green signal for producing Mahua. According to excise department officials, Mahua is not country liquor and will be branded “premium heritage liquor”.
‘‘Mahua will not be sold at liquor shops but at the bars of MP Tourism Corporation only,’’ said an official.
Topics : Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon