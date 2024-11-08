Business Standard
Home / India News / Six houses torched, tribal villagers attacked in Manipur's Jiribam

Six houses torched, tribal villagers attacked in Manipur's Jiribam

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Zairon Hmar village after the group of militants set the houses on fire, a senior officer said

manipur, manipur violence

Representative Image | Photo: ANI twitter

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least six houses were torched and residents of a tribal village were attacked by a group of armed militants in ethnic strife-torn Manipur's Jiribam district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Zairon Hmar village after the group of militants set the houses on fire, a senior officer said.

"Preliminary reports suggested that several villagers managed to flee during the attack and took shelter in nearby forest. At least six houses were severely damaged due to the arson. An investigation is underway," he said.

Kuki-Zo organisations claimed that a woman, a resident of the village, was killed during the attack but the report of death has not been confirmed by the district police.

 

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence since May last year and over 200 people were killed.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Security forces seize rockets, mortars after search operation in Manipur

Security forces seize rockets, mortars after search operation in Manipur

Road, road project

Rs 2,395.51 cr sanctioned for road, bridge projects in Manipur: PWD

arrest

Eight UNLF (P) cadres arrested with arms, ammunition in Manipur's Thoubal

Weapons,Arms,Gun

Security forces recover arms and ammunition from several areas in Manipur

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Centre sanctioned 7,000 houses for internally displaced people: Manipur CM

Topics : Manipur Manipur govt Northeast India violence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon