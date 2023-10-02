close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Six including five of a family killed in violence over land in UP's Deoria

The incident took place in the Lehda Tola area in the morning, they said

death

Former district panchayat member Prem Yadav was attacked with sharp edged weapons and killed by his rival Satyaprakash Dubey and his family, Special DG Prashant Kumar said | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Deoria (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 12:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Six persons including five of a family were killed on Monday in violence arising out of bad blood in Fatehpur village of Rudrapur area here, police said.
The incident took place in the Lehda Tola locality in the morning, they said.
Former district panchayat member Prem Yadav, 50, was attacked with sharp edged weapons and killed by his rival Satyaprakash Dubey and his family when he went to the latter's house, Special DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.
In retaliation, Yadav's supporters from Abhaipur attacked Dubey's house and killed Dubey and five of his family, he said.
Besides 54-year-old Dubey, his wife Kiran Dubey, 52, daughters Saloni, 18, and Nandani, 10, and son Gandhi, 15, were killed in the attack.
Dubey's son Anmol was injured in the attack and has been referred to Medical college for treatment.

Also Read

Heatwave death toll in Ballia reaches 68 after 14 more patients succumbed

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Climate change has doubled chances of heatwave in Uttar Pradesh: Report

Indians defy lunar legalities, buy Moon land after Chandrayaan-3 success

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

India's Indri whisky awarded world's best single malt; all you need to know

Want SP, Congress to fight together in Madhya Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav

'Madhya Pradesh is epicentre of corruption': Rahul Gandhi ahead of polls

Suspected ISIS terrorist, wanted by NIA Shanawaz arrested by Delhi Police

Gadkari announces Urban Extension Road 2 opening during Prague visit

The violence erupted out of a land dispute the two families were locked in.
Two persons have been arrested in connection with the killings, Kumar said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Commissioner of Police and the Inspector General to take strict action against the guilty.
He also condoled with the bereaved members of the two families and directed officials to ensure the best treatment to the injured.
BJP MLA from Deoria Sadar, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, said he was saddened by the killings and will get the matter investigated.
"Heartbroken by the brutal incident that took place in Fatehpur of Rudrapur assembly constituency of Deoria. This is a very unfortunate and sad incident. This type of incident is absolutely unacceptable," Tripathi said.
"It will be thoroughly investigated and instructions have been given for strict action. The guilty will not be spared at all accountability of people of revenue and police administration will also be fixed," he added.
Topics : Uttar Pradesh violence Death toll

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon