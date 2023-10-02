Six including five of a family killed in violence over land in UP's Deoria

Six persons including five of a family were killed on Monday in violence arising out of bad blood in Fatehpur village of Rudrapur area here, police said.

The incident took place in the Lehda Tola locality in the morning, they said.

Former district panchayat member Prem Yadav, 50, was attacked with sharp edged weapons and killed by his rival Satyaprakash Dubey and his family when he went to the latter's house, Special DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

In retaliation, Yadav's supporters from Abhaipur attacked Dubey's house and killed Dubey and five of his family, he said.

Besides 54-year-old Dubey, his wife Kiran Dubey, 52, daughters Saloni, 18, and Nandani, 10, and son Gandhi, 15, were killed in the attack.

Dubey's son Anmol was injured in the attack and has been referred to Medical college for treatment.

Also Read Heatwave death toll in Ballia reaches 68 after 14 more patients succumbed AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections Climate change has doubled chances of heatwave in Uttar Pradesh: Report Indians defy lunar legalities, buy Moon land after Chandrayaan-3 success MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15 India's Indri whisky awarded world's best single malt; all you need to know Want SP, Congress to fight together in Madhya Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav 'Madhya Pradesh is epicentre of corruption': Rahul Gandhi ahead of polls Suspected ISIS terrorist, wanted by NIA Shanawaz arrested by Delhi Police Gadkari announces Urban Extension Road 2 opening during Prague visit

The violence erupted out of a land dispute the two families were locked in.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the killings, Kumar said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Commissioner of Police and the Inspector General to take strict action against the guilty.

He also condoled with the bereaved members of the two families and directed officials to ensure the best treatment to the injured.

BJP MLA from Deoria Sadar, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, said he was saddened by the killings and will get the matter investigated.

"Heartbroken by the brutal incident that took place in Fatehpur of Rudrapur assembly constituency of Deoria. This is a very unfortunate and sad incident. This type of incident is absolutely unacceptable," Tripathi said.

"It will be thoroughly investigated and instructions have been given for strict action. The guilty will not be spared at all accountability of people of revenue and police administration will also be fixed," he added.