Six injured as roof of under-construction building collapses in Delhi

Six people were injured when the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in northwest Delhi's Kirari Suleman Nagar on Friday, fire officials said.

Information regarding the incident was received at 12:25 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Two of them were discharged after being administered first aid, the officials said.

A senior police officer said preliminary inquiry revealed that the roof of the building in Inder Enclave, Phase II, Kirari Suleman Nagar collapsed due to the use of poor quality construction material.

Legal action has been initiated in the matter, the officer said.

Four of the injured were identified as Akhilesh Shah (35), a resident of Prem Nagar, Asar Modh (36), Riyazuddin (42) and Aman (44), all residents of Inder Enclave, according to the police.

Also Read Rescue work underway after four-storey building collapse site in Lucknow Maha building collapse: After 45 hours, search ops called off; death toll 8 Toll rises to 6 in building collapse in Bhiwandi; rescue ops continue Chintels collapse case: Firm ready to buyback flats or redevelop 3 towers Chinese investigators blame building collapse on illegal construction Khap mahapanchayat demands arrest of WFI chief, gives govt time till June 9 Disturbances in Kosovo won't affect visit of President Murmu to Serbia: MEA Law Commission considering to work on UCC issue: Ex-Justice Ranjana Desai Global primate genome study reveals their evolution of human health Himachal govt to give mustard oil at Rs 110 per litre via fair price shops