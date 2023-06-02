Himachal govt to give mustard oil at Rs 110 per litre via fair price shops

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to make mustard oil available at Rs 110 per litre under the public distribution system through fair price shops, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

He said that the beneficiaries would now get mustard oil cheaper by about Rs 37 per litre as compared to earlier rates. Before June 2023, the Below Poverty Line (BPL) beneficiaries were getting mustard oil at Rs 142 per litre and that those Above Poverty Line (APL) at Rs 147 per litre under the Antodaya Anna Yojana.

The decision has been taken to provide relief to all the sections of the society, said the chief minister in a statement issued here.

He said that the state government was taking welfare oriented decisions to benefit the people and was committed to ensure food security to people under the PDS.

The state has 19,74,790 ration card holders who are being provided food grains at subsidised rates through 5,197 fair price shops, the chief minister said.

Also Read Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record Govt rebuts activists claims on violations in GM mustard appraisal Skewing the mustard field: The Yellow Revolution's revival needed Facing price crash: Mustard farmers cry for help, better market avenues Mustard prices tumble under weight of heavy arrivals, cheap imported oil Tremendous anger among people on way MVA govt was toppled: Chavan Delhi Police gives 'purr-fect' reply to Elon Musk's tweet on 'police cats' Court takes notice of CBI charge sheet against Tytler in 1984 riots case Most tobacco quitters in India from Uttar Pradesh: NTQLS-VPCI survey Excise policy scam: Dehi HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife on Saturday