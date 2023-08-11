Skill ministry launches DBT in NAPS to strengthen apprenticeship ecosystem

To enhance the participation of both industries and young individuals in apprenticeship training across the nation, Dharmendra Pradhan, union minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, launched the direct benefit transfer (DBT) in the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) on Friday. An amount of approximately Rs 15 crore was disbursed to one lakh apprentices.

Since the inception of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme in 2016, a total of 25 lakh youth have been engaged as apprentices up to July 31, 2023.

With the implementation of NAPS, the Government of India reimburses 25 per cent of the prescribed stipend, subject to a maximum of Rs 1,500 per month per apprentice, which all employers undertake by engaging apprentices.