Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Skill ministry launches DBT in NAPS to strengthen apprenticeship ecosystem

Since the inception of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme in 2016, a total of 25 lakh youth have been engaged as apprentices up to July 31, 2023

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

Shiva Rajora
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 9:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

To enhance the participation of both industries and young individuals in apprenticeship training across the nation, Dharmendra Pradhan, union minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, launched the direct benefit transfer (DBT) in the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) on Friday. An amount of approximately Rs 15 crore was disbursed to one lakh apprentices.

Since the inception of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme in 2016, a total of 25 lakh youth have been engaged as apprentices up to July 31, 2023.

With the implementation of NAPS, the Government of India reimburses 25 per cent of the prescribed stipend, subject to a maximum of Rs 1,500 per month per apprentice, which all employers undertake by engaging apprentices.

Also Read

India plans to supply skilled workers to the world, partner with 30 nations

Skill Impact Bond: Initiative skilled nearly 18,000 first-time job seekers

Centre likely to seek different taxation policy for games of skill, chance

Few takers for skill development as students shy away from ITI ecosystem

Pernod Ricard India and NSDC to provide skill training to 240 transpersons

Nepal wants access to Indian market to export tomatoes on long-term basis

393 held, 160 FIRs registered; mobile internet suspension in Nuh extended

Ideal time for Indian entities to invest in Sri Lanka: Minister Semasinghe

Tech making battlespace more complex: Army Chief Gen Pande at UK parade

Marrying woman by concealing identity to be crime under proposed law: Shah

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan Education ministry

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon