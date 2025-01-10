Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 04:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Why L&T chairman's 'work on Sundays' is problematic for overworked India

Why L&T chairman's 'work on Sundays' is problematic for overworked India

L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan's idea of a 90-hour workweek has sparked backlash as India's overworked employees battle burnout, health risks, and missed family time

S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SN Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has stirred a debate with his recent remarks urging employees to consider working on Sundays and advocating for a 90-hour workweek
 
Speaking at a corporate event, he said, “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Go to the office and start working. Honestly, I am sorry that I am not able to make you work on Sundays.”
 
“I will be happier if I can make you work on Sundays because I work on Sundays too,” he added.
 
 

India’s overwork epidemic

 
India’s work culture is notorious for its gruelling hours. According to the latest International Labour Organization (ILO), over 51 per cent of Indian employees work more than 49 hours a week, far exceeding global averages. This is significantly higher than countries like China (35 per cent) and the United States (11 per cent).
 
For many, long workweeks are compounded by extended commutes. In cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, professionals spend an additional 2-3 hours daily just traveling, leaving little time for rest or personal life.

Also Read

S N Subrahmanyan

Celebrities, leaders blast L&T over chairman's 'work on Sundays' remark

SN Subrahmanyan

L&T chairman asks employees to work 90 hours a week, company backs him

Larsen & Toubro

L&T secures major defence order for K9 Vajra-T artillery platforms

Larsen & Toubro

L&T share price rises 2% after bagging major order from Ministry of Defence

K-9 Vajra -T is an indigenously manufactured Self-Propelled Gun System of the Indian Army | Photo: X / @adgpi

MoD signs Rs 7,629-cr deal with L&T for 100 more K9 Vajra artillery guns

India’s workforce is also one of the most stressed:
 
- A 2023 Deloitte survey found that 70 per cent of employees experience burnout.
 
- The LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index reported that 43 per cent of professionals feel their mental health suffers due to workload pressures.
 

The cost of overwork 

The consequences of overwork go beyond stress and fatigue. A joint study by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the ILO revealed that long working hours are linked to 745,000 deaths annually, driven by strokes and ischemic heart disease.
 
In India, the toll is visible. Earlier last year, cases like the 2023 death of a 26-year-old EY employee, reportedly due to work pressure, have exposed the toxic toll of overwork. 
 
However, burnout doesn’t just affect individuals; it has effects on organisations and the economy as well:
 
- A Stanford University study shows productivity drops sharply after 50 hours per week, with negligible output beyond 55 hours.
 
- India’s IT sector, plagued by overwork, saw record-high attrition rates of 25–30 per cent in 2023, according to NASSCOM.
 

Netizens react to Subrahmanyan’s remarks 

Unsurprisingly, Subrahmanyan’s suggestion has drawn ire from multiple quarters. Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Work-life balance is not a luxury; it’s essential for sustained productivity.” Public outcry has been swift, with hashtags like #ToxicWorkCulture and #SundayIsForRest trending on social media.
 
 
Employees have taken to platforms like LinkedIn to voice their frustration, sharing stories of burnout, missed family moments, and health issues caused by excessive work demands. “We already work six days a week — Sunday is sacred,” one IT professional wrote.  ALSO READ: Celebrities, leaders blast L&T over chairman's 'work on Sundays' remark
 

Legal protections fall short 

While India’s labour laws aim to regulate working hours, enforcement remains weak. The Code on Wages (2020) caps weekly work hours at 48, but many industries, especially in technology and construction, routinely flout these limits.
 

Productivity vs well-being

 
India’s GDP per hour worked—a key measure of workforce efficiency—lags significantly at $8.68, compared to $18.34 in China and $85.15 in Germany. Experts attribute this gap to inefficient work processes rather than insufficient working hours.
 
Countries like Germany demonstrate that higher productivity stems from a focus on workplace efficiency, automation, and employee well-being, including shorter workweeks and robust social safety nets. India, however, continues to conflate longer hours with higher output, overlooking the role of mental health and job satisfaction in driving sustainable productivity.

More From This Section

industry

LIVE: Industrial production grows 5.2% in November against 2.5% a year ago

CBI

CBI names Diageo, Sequoia Capital in case alleging suspicious payments

HMPV, disease, illness, health

Govt lab confirms HMPV infection in 8-yr-old; cases in Gujarat rise to 3

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Jan Suraaj Party moves Patna HC, seeks cancellation of BPSC exams

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses to examine pleas challenging Women Reservation Act 2023

Topics : L&T Larsen & Toubro (L&T) overwork work-life balance ILO BS Web Reports toxic work culture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayVishwa Hindi Diwas 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon