L&T secures major defence order for K9 Vajra-T artillery platforms

Larsen & Toubro

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged a major order from the Defence Ministry for the supply of K9 Vajra-T Artillery Platforms to the Indian Army.

According to the company's project classification, the 'major' order values between Rs 5,000 crore-10,000 crore.

The K9 Vajra-T is a 155 mm, 52-caliber tracked self-propelled artillery platform, adapted from the world's leading South Korean self-propelled howitzer K9 Thunder. Co-developed by L&T and Hanwha Aerospace, it has been customised to suit the requirements of the Indian Army for operations in varied terrains, including deserts, plains and high-altitude regions.

In 2017, the company won the order for the first batch of 100 K9 Vajra-T platforms through a global competitive bidding and after successful field evaluation.

 

The company delivered the Vajra Platforms ahead of schedule.

"Like the first batch, the second batch of the K9 Vajra-T too will be manufactured at our Armoured Systems Complex at Hazira in Gujarat. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility...has been playing a key role in developing and building armoured and artillery platforms in an integrated industrial ecosystem comprising several MSME partners," Arun Ramchandani, Senior VP & Head '? L&T Precision Engineering & Systems said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

