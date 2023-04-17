close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sole witness Army jawan detained in Bathinda military station firing case

Days after four Army personnel were killed in firing at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab, the police detained a jawan in connection with the incident, officials said on Monday

ANI General News
Army vehicles outside the Bathinda military station on Wednesday | Photo: PTI

Army vehicles outside the Bathinda military station | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Days after four Army personnel were killed in firing at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab, the police detained a jawan in connection with the incident, officials said on Monday.

Four Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing incident which took place on April 12.

According to Punjab Police, four jawans were interrogated in connection to the incident on Sunday.

Punjab Police had registered a case against two unknown persons in connection with the firing at the Bathinda Military Station.

The FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of Major Ashutosh Shukla, a witness in the firing incident.

The FIR said the four slain jawans have been identified as Sagar, Kamlesh, Santosh and Yogesh.

Also Read

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone along Pulmoran border post in Punjab

Two Pak intruders shot dead by BSF along Punjab border; guns recovered

India revamps defence infra with fortification of BSF bunkers at J&K border

BSF deploys drone-mounted radars to check tunnels along Pak border

Drone shot by BSF along Punjab border in Amritsar, falls on Pakistan side

3-storey building collapses in Delhi's Tagore Garden, no casualties

Missionaries take advantage when people lose faith in society: Bhagwat

TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha detained by CBI in school jobs for graft scam

Karnataka polls 2023: From Shettar to Savadi, bigshots who abandoned BJP

Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Bhalki, Humnabad today

They were asleep in their rooms post the end of duty when two masked men, in white kurta pyjamas, attacked them with rifles and sharp-edged weapons. The four jawans were found in a pool of blood in their rooms.

The police informed that one of the weapons used in the crime was seized.

Four army personnel of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the incident.

According to the Army statement, no other injuries to personnel or damage to property have been reported in the incident.

The Army said an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds were reportedly missing for the past two days and some personnel might be behind this incident.

Following the incident, the area was cordoned off and the army was conducting a joint investigation with the Punjab Police to establish the facts of the case.

Sources said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also received a briefing on the incident from Army Chief General Manoj Pandey.

Topics : Indian Army | Punjab

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 10:49 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon