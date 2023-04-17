close

TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha detained by CBI in school jobs for graft scam

Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha was taken from his residence in Murshidabad district by slueths from the CBI in connection with investigation into the school- jobs-for-graft scam case

Press Trust of India Kolkata/Murshidabad
Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha was on Monday morning taken from his residence at Burwan in Murshidabad district by slueths from the CBI in connection with investigation into the school- jobs-for-graft scam case, an official said.

Saha, an MLA from Burwan constituency, was being questioned by CBI officers since April 14 in connection with the case involving alleged illegal recruitments in West Bengal government aided schools.

Saha was detained on Monday morning and taken away in a convoy of vehicles with CRPF security by CBI officials, the official said. It was not clear whether a formal arrest has been made.

He will be taken to the investigative agency's offices in Kolkata, other officials said.

One of two mobile mobile phones belonging to the MLA was fished out of a pond adjacent to his house on Sunday evening in the course of the CBI raid.

TMC | CBI

Apr 17 2023

