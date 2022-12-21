Drone shot by BSF along Punjab border in Amritsar, falls on Pakistan side

-
A Pakistan drone that entered India from along the International Border in Punjab was intercepted by BSF troops following which it fell on the other side, a senior officer said Wednesday.
The drone was "downed" by Border Security Force (BSF) troops around 7:20 pm on Tuesday and it has been taken away by Pakistan Rangers, he said.
The incident took place near the Daoke border post in Amritsar.
It was found lying 20 metres inside Pakistan territory opposite Indian border post Bharopal when a search was conducted on Wednesday morning, a BSF spokesperson said.
"It hovered in the sky for a few minutes when counter-drone measures were taken, and fell while returning.Search is in progress to find if it dropped anything on the Indian side, he said.
First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 13:21 IST
