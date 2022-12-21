JUST IN
'Like China, we will enter Karnataka,' says Sanjay Raut over border issue
Disallowing debate on China disrespect to democracy: Sonia Gandhi
PFI has links with Al Qaeda, leaders in touch with terror group: NIA report
Cong walks factionalism tightrope during Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg
Karnataka-Maharashtra border region Belagavi peaceful, says police official
Mandaviya asks Rahul to suspend Yatra if Covid protocols not followed
Foggy morning in Delhi, visibility drops to 400 m; road, rail traffic hit
UP complying with 'triple test' formula for OBC quota in ULB polls, HC told
AIIMS-Delhi issues directions for sensitisation against drug abuse
Latest LIVE: Mandaviya holds high-level meeting to review Covid situation
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Insurgency reduced drastically in northeast in last few yrs: Tripura CM
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Drone shot by BSF along Punjab border in Amritsar, falls on Pakistan side

The incident took place near the Daoke border post in Amritsar

Topics
Pakistan-India  | Amritsar | line of control

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi/Amritsar 

indian army, pakistan, bsf, soldier, border, lac, loc, ceasefire
Representative Image

A Pakistan drone that entered India from along the International Border in Punjab was intercepted by BSF troops following which it fell on the other side, a senior officer said Wednesday.

The drone was "downed" by Border Security Force (BSF) troops around 7:20 pm on Tuesday and it has been taken away by Pakistan Rangers, he said.

The incident took place near the Daoke border post in Amritsar.

It was found lying 20 metres inside Pakistan territory opposite Indian border post Bharopal when a search was conducted on Wednesday morning, a BSF spokesperson said.

"It hovered in the sky for a few minutes when counter-drone measures were taken, and fell while returning.Search is in progress to find if it dropped anything on the Indian side, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan-India

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 13:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.