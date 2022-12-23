BSF shoots down Pakistani drone along Pulmoran border post in Punjab

-
ALSO READ
Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in Jammu: BSF
BSF sub-inspector shoots himself dead at Jammu border post: Officials
BSF opens fire at Pakistani drone spotted in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector
BSF retaliates to ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Arnia sector
Drone shot by BSF along Punjab border in Amritsar, falls on Pakistan side
-
A drone entering India from Pakistan through the international border in Punjab was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday, a spokesperson of the force said.
The unmanned aerial vehicle was detected at around 7:45 am near the Pulmoran border post in the Amritsar sector.
"BSF troops fired at the drone and brought it down. The drone has been seized. A search of the area is in progress to find out if it has dropped any consignment," the spokesperson said.
This is the third straight day that the border-guarding force has shot down a drone in Punjab.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 10:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU