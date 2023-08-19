Confirmation

Solutions that succeed in India can be easily applied anywhere: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is an ideal testing lab for solutions and underlined that the solutions that succeed in the country can be easily applied anywhere in the world

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 11:12 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is an ideal testing lab for solutions and underlined that the solutions that succeed in the country can be easily applied anywhere in the world.
In his pre-recorded statement during the G20 Digital Economy Working Group Ministers Meet here in the city, the Prime Minister said India's digital public infrastructure offers a scalable, secure and inclusive solution for global challenges.
"India is an incredibly diverse country. We have dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects. It is home to every religion in the world and innumerable cultural practices. From ancient traditions to the latest technology, India has something for everyone," Modi said.
With such diversity, India is an ideal testing lab for solution, he said, adding "A solution that succeeds in India can be easily applied anywhere in the world."

Modi told the delegates attending the meet that India is ready to share its experience with the world.
The Prime Minister informed the audience that the country has now created an online global public digital goods depository, the India Stacks, to ensure that no one is left behind.
He called upon the participants at the event to put in efforts to develop a roadmap to facilitate cross country comparison of digital skills and to set up a virtual centre of excellence on digital skilling.

Cautioning the G20 representatives against the security threat challenges to digital economy as it spreads globally, Modi emphasised on building consensus on the "G20 High Level principles for a secure, trusted and resilient digital economy."

"We in G20 have a unique opportunity to lay a foundation of an inclusive, prosperous and secure global digital future. We can include financial inclusion and productivity through Digital Public Infrastructure," the Prime Minister said.
Explaining the experiments done by the Government of India on the digital economy front, Modi said the trinity of Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar and mobile phones revolutionised financial transactions.
"We are building 'Bhashini', an AI powered language translation platform. It will support digital inclusion in all the diverse languages of India," the Prime Minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Narendra Modi speech India Prime Minister G20 meeting

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon